Russian-Japanese Dialogue Crucial for Preparation of Abe’s Moscow Visit

TOKYO (Sputnik) — A new round of strategic bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo, which kicked off earlier on Thursday, is especially important in the context of preparation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Russia in late April, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said.

"Most important goal of our meeting is to fulfill our leadership’s assignments, the results of the meetings of foreign and defense ministers on an in-depth discussion of bilateral, regional and international cooperation. This round is especially important in the context of Abe’s visit to Russia in the end of April," Titov said at the opening of the 13th round of strategic dialogue between Russia and Japan in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources, that the meeting between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin might be scheduled for April 27-28.

The 13th round of strategic dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo follows the meetings between the Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers held in Tokyo on March 20.

Relations between Japan and Russia have recently re-vitalized, as in September 2016, Abe took part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, during which he held a three-hour talk with Putin and presented the bilateral economic plan covering issues of cooperation in the sphere of gas, oil, aviation and port modernization.

In December 2016, Putin visited Japan and held a meeting with Abe. As a result, both sides agreed to begin developing economic cooperation in the disputed southern Kuril islands in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.