S Korean Court May Decide on Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Park Thursday

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap news agency, Park appeared before the court at around 10:20 a.m. local time (01:20 GMT) and refused to give any comments to reporters, who gathered at the courthouse.

The police enhanced security measures near the courthouse amid rallies held by Park's supporters and opponents near the court and outside her private residence, the news outlet said.

Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court on January 5, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea © REUTERS/ Chung Sung-Jun/Pool

Protesters shout slogans during a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon

People set off fireworks on a road leading to the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, December 10, 2016 © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji

People react after impeachment vote on South Korean President Park Geun-hye was passed, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. The sign reads "Impeach Park Geun-hye". © REUTERS/ News1

An effigy of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen behind people marching towards the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, December 10, 2016 © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji

Police officers try to drag down a protesting farmer from a tractor as they are blocked by police officers before a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man

Protesters chant slogans during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. The sign reads "Arrest Park Geun-hye". © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji

The corruption scandal involving Park and her friend and close associate Choi Soon-sil erupted in October 2016, leading to Park’s impeachment in December. Choi was allegedly meddling in state affairs without holding any official post, and helping to extort money from big corporations.

On Monday, media reported that South Korean prosecutors had requested an arrest warrant for Park as they suspect her of involvement in 13 different cases of bribery, coercion and abuse of power.

Park, in particular, has been charged with forcing major corporations, including Samsung, to donate to foundations controlled by Choi and taking bribes, as well as with forcing companies to sign contracts beneficial for Choi herself and her associates.

The ex-president was also accused of compiling a blacklist of cultural figures, who had been banned from state support, and pressing some Culture Ministry officials to resign over different reasons.

Earlier in March, Park denied all charges against her during the first questioning period.

On March 10, the Constitutional court upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach Park. An early presidential election in the country is scheduled to take place on May 9.