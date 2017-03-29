Register
23:14 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This picture taken on May 23, 2010 shows a Nepalese sherpa collecting garbage, left by climbers, at an altitude of 8,000 metres during the Everest clean-up expedition at Mount Everest

    Peak Bagging: Nepal Asks Climbers to Tidy Up Mount Everest by Collecting Trash

    © AFP 2017/ Namgyal SHERPA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    17820

    Another year, another plethora of thrill-seekers wishing to climb Mount Everest. But this year they face an additional challenge, as the Nepalese government and mountaineering organizations have called on climbers to collect garbage and bring it back with them on their descent.

    In April 2015, a 7.8 earthquake shook Everest, triggering catastrophic avalanches that killed at least 18 people on the mountain and injured dozens. Camp Two, 21,000 feet above sea level, was heavily damaged by the snows and has been abandoned ever since.

    While the survivors – and those who didn't make it – were removed from Camp Two, the remains of their aborted expeditions are still there. Abandoned tents and boxes of supplies litter the camp. And the camp site isn't the only mess on the slopes – Everest becomes a more popular tourist destination every year, and more climbers mean more garbage.

    Everest Base Camp - Climbers Memorial
    Google
    Nepal to Bring Free WiFi to Mount Everest

    Already, the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal (EOA) has sent heavy-duty canvas bags capable of holding 176 pounds of trash up to Camp Two to begin cleaning the site.

    Climbers would be expected to pitch in with the cleanup before helicopters fly the trash back down the mountain.

    Through this method, the Nepalese government hopes "to bring down the trash without any extra cost, using helicopters that return empty after dumping climbing ropes at the high camp," Tourism Department official Durga Dutta Dhakal told Reuters. 

    This undated hand out picture shows a view of Lake Imja Tsho in a valley situated south of Everest in Nepal. Himalayan glaciers are retreating fast and could disappear within the next 50 years, experts warned, 04 June 2007, at a conference in Nepal's capital looking at the regional effects of global warming
    © AFP 2017/ ICIMOD HO
    Nepal Averts Catastrophe by Draining Mount Everest Glacier

    Himalayan Experience guiding company owner Russell Brice issued a statement where he said he would pay Sherpas $2 for every kilogram (2.2 pounds) of trash carried down from Camp Two or lower. He would even provide them with bags to collect the trash.

    Everest's climbing season begins in April and lasts through May, as this is when weather conditions are most favorable. In 2016, more than 600 people summited the mountain. 

    For Nepal, the second poorest country in Asia, mountain-climbing tourists are a major source of revenue. The country claims eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, and tourism makes up 4 percent of their national economy.

    Related:

    India to Re-Measure Mt Everest to Confirm if Earthquake Reduced Its Height
    One-Eyed Briton Abandons Ambitions to Save Indian Woman on Everest Trek
    Ice on the Mountain: Avalanche Blocks Trans-Canada Highway
    Extreme-Loving French Priest to Conquer a Mountain to Restore an Old Abbey
    Four Mountain Climbers Found Dead on Peak of Ushba in Georgia
    Tags:
    avalanche, trash, garbage disposal, mountain, Himalayan Experience, Expedition Operators Association of Nepal (EOA), Mount Everest, Tibet, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      I'm sure that some won't like that...go up the hill AND bring back the garbage? :)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok