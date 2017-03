© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal Turkish Police Detain Two Daesh Suspects in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish intelligence started to keep surveillance on Sahwan Qahwati after he entered Turkey on March 15, detaining him en route to Istanbul with his wife, the Daily Sabah media outlet reported. During the questioning he said that he was going to leave Turkey for Europe.

Police found several photos proving Qahwati’s links to Daesh, including a photo with him holding a knife to the throat of an unidentified man.

Investigators also revealed Qahwati’s relations to two senior Daesh members – Mahamad Laban of Denmark and Mohammed Tefik Saleh of Sweden.

After 14 days of questioning, Qahwati was brought to a court in Turkey’s southern province of Adana, while his wife was deported to Syria.