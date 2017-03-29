Indian Navy Air Station Gets High-Tech Weather Sensors

© Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov Russia-India Navy Drills Start With Firing Exercise in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The equipment — Radar Vertical Wind Profiler, Transmissometer, Ceilometer and Automatic Weather Observation System — will provide automatic weather data to armed forces which is vital for aviation safety. The sensors will be installed at the remaining eight naval air stations by March 2019.

The project, named Integrated Automatic Aviation Meteorological System (IAAMS), will automatically disseminate routine weather reports, as per World Meteorological Organization standards, to other air stations and Air Traffic Controller towers without human intervention.

“IAAMS is an ambitious project of the Indian Navy to modernise the meteorological infrastructure of the nine Naval Air Stations (NAS). INS Rajali at Arakkonam was identified for setting up this sophisticated system on a ‘Test Bed’ site, where the complete integrated system has been tested for its reliability, performance and functioning,” read a statement of the Indian Navy.

The sensors will enhance surveillance, search and rescue capabilities during thunderstorms, heavy rain and dust storms that affect travel routes of both friendly and rival forces.