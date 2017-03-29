About 100 Malaysians Protest Over Retrenchment Insurance Plan Implementation

© AFP 2017/ MANAN VATSYAYANA Malaysia Looks to Revamp Its Navy Amid South China Sea, Daesh Crises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The representatives of several working groups rallied near the parliament's building for about two hours shouting slogans, such as "implement the retrenchment fund immediately," the Free Malaysia Today news website said.

There were at least 38,000 people, who lost their jobs in 2015 and more than 40,000 in 2016, but there were still no effective protection mechanism for such workers, the news outlet added, citing the rally's participants.

PSM holds protest outside Parliament https://t.co/cy0h3GIfpG — Berita Malaysia (@beritamy) 29 марта 2017 г.

​The issue of introduction of an insurance scheme for retrenched workers in Malaysia has been discussed since 2009. High-ranking officials from the country's Human Resources Ministry had promised to implement the scheme "as soon as possible" at least twice in 2015 and in 2016, according to the news website.