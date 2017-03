© AFP 2017/ STR Taliban Seizes Control of Sangin District in Afghan Southern Helmand Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The airstrikes were carried out in the last 24 hours in the Bolan and Spina Kota areas of Helmand near the city of Lashkar Gah, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported citing the press office of Helmand authorities.

The news outlet added that the aerial operation had also resulted in injuries of 29 more militants.

According to the outlet, 22 more insurgents were killed and eight more wounded in a separate Monday airstrike in the province.

Kabul has been fighting against the radical movement that is controlling a number of regions across Afghanistan and trying to establish Sharia law on the controlled areas.