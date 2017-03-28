S Korean Lawmakers File Resolution Demanding National Assembly Vote on THAAD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the resolution, drafted by 29 Democratic Party lawmakers, the country's constitution states that the National Assembly has "the right to consent to treaties pertaining to any restriction in sovereignty or treaties which will burden the state or people with an important financial obligation."

"We express deep regrets over the government unilaterally proceeding with the deployment of THAAD without going through the legitimate process of reaching a public consensus," the resolution reads, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

The National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee will now have to decide whether the resolution will be voted on at a plenary session.

On March 8, in line with the July 2016 agreement with the United States, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea, as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to North Korea's recent missile tests. The move was criticized by neighboring China and Russia as a security threat in the region.