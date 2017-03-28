Register
10:50 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun greets to journalists as he arrives at a news conference in Beijing January 17, 2016

    Total Lending of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Reaches $2 Bln

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9 0 0

    The total amount of AIIB loans raised to $2 billion after the bank announced plans to lend $285 million to projects in Indonesia and Bangladesh on Tuesday.

    US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2017/ DON EMMERT
    AIIB Not Concerned Over Trump’s Possible Policy of 'Protectionism' – Bank's President
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — The total amount of loans issued by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) amounted to $2 billion after the bank announced plans to lend $285 million to projects in Indonesia and Bangladesh on Tuesday.

    "The Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) recently approved three loans totaling US $285 million, bringing the bank’s total lending to over US $2 billion, in support of its members as they seek to improve the socio-economic living conditions of their citizens," the bank said in a press release.

    The bank is investing $125 million alongside the World Bank in the Indonesia Dam Operational Improvement and Safety Project Phase II, aimed at improving water delivery for both domestic and agricultural use in the country. The AIIB is also cooperating with the World Bank in the Indonesia Regional Infrastructure Development Fund Project, providing a $100-million loan.

    In Bangladesh, the AIIB is financing the Bangladesh Natural Gas Infrastructure and Efficiency Improvement Project alongside the Asian Development Bank.

    Last week, the AIIB approved 13 new prospective members to join the bank, making the total of approved memberships 70 states.

    The AIIB is an international financial institution that invests in infrastructure projects. It was proposed by China in 2013 and launched as an initiative in October 2014. The bank currently has 57 founding members, with China, India and Russia having the largest share of votes on the board of directors.

    Related:

    Kazakhstan Ratifies Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Deal
    China Formally Establishes Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    Russian Lawmakers Ratify Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Agreement
    China Hails Taiwanese Decision to Join Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    Tags:
    project, lending, investment, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Bangladesh, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok