Tokyo Dismisses Chinese Protest Over Visit of Senior Japanese Official to Taiwan

On Monday, China lodged protest over the visit of Japanese State Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Jiro Akama to Taiwan, accusing the Japanese authorities of violating commitments to not make direct political contact with the island.
According to the NHK broadcaster, Kishida said that Akama had made the visit only to promote the Japanese countryside and dismissed China's claim that the visit contradicted Japan's pledge to limit contacts with Taiwan to non-governmental areas of discussion.
On Saturday, Akama took part in the opening ceremony of the Japanese tourism exhibition in Taiwan, marking the highest ranking visit of a Japanese official to the country since 1972.
In 1972, China and Japan announced a joint statement concerning the issue of Taiwan, according to which Japan promised to stick to the "One China" policy, severing their political ties to the island. In 1992, Taipei and Beijing also reached a consensus that there is only one China, but did not specify, which government is considered to be legitimate.
All comments
Show new comments (0)