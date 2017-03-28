Operator Shuts Down Reactor at S. Korean Kori NPP Over Coolant Problem

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kori NPP has been commissioned in 1978.
"The level of coolant had risen abnormally," the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. said as quoted by Yonhap news agency adding that no radiation leaks have been reported.
The operator added that both the plant, located some 400 kilometers (248.5) southeast of Seoul, and the reactor were safe.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ok so now blame that on NK. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It sure is fun waiting for the next nuclear power plant explosion. Will it be the Ukie's with their 6 megawatt fun houses of horror, Or will it be The yanks with their old man on the block Pilgrim tune in after the next real big die off and see who the winner is.
michael
Alan Reid