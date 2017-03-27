Almost 9,000 Suffer From Earthquake in China's Southwestern Yunnan Province

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)According to the CCTV broadcaster, about 2,000 households suffered in the earthquake, with some of local residents wounded lightly, but the exact number of the injured was not reported.

Many buildings reportedly showed cracks after the earthquake and lessons were canceled in schools.

According to other media reports, the earthquake had impacted 15,800 people and the consequences are still being addressed.

The earthquake of a 5.1 magnitude was registered at 7.55 a.m. local time (23:55 GMT on Sunday), with several weaker shocks following shortly after.

