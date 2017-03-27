Abandoning Nuclear Weapons Unrealistic Today Due to N Korea Threat - US Envoy

© REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji North Korea Likely to Conduct New Nuclear Test in April

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Abandoning nuclear weapons today would put the world at risk because of North Korean nuclear activities, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated on Monday.

"As a mom, as a daughter, there is nothing I want more for my family than a world with no nuclear weapons, but we have to be realistic. Is there anyone that believes that North Korea would agree to abandon nuclear weapons?" Haley said. "So, what you would see is the General Assembly would go through in good faith trying to do something, but North Korea would be the one cheering, and all of us and the people we represent would be the ones at risk."

Haley also announced that some 40 countries, including the United States, France and the United Kingdom, will not participate in the negotiations on a nuclear weapons ban treaty.

On December 23, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to convene negotiations on banning nuclear weapons, and decided the talks will take place in New York on March 25-31.

UN Secretary-General deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said that beginning of negotiations on a treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons is a vital initial step for global disarmament.

The United States and Russia were among the 35 countries that voted against the resolution in December and said they do not plan to participate in the upcoming talks on banning nuclear weapons.

"And that’s 40 countries that are saying in this day and time we would love to have a ban on nuclear weapons, but in this day and time we can’t honestly say that we can protect our people by allowing the bad actors to have them, and those of us that are good trying to keep peace and safety not to have them," Haley stated.

