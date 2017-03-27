Register
27 March 2017
    Taipei at night

    China Protests Visit of Most Senior Japanese Official to Taiwan in 45 Years

    Flickr/ Chris
    Asia & Pacific
    China voiced protest aimed at Japan following the visit of Japanese State Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Jiro Akama to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Akama took part in the opening ceremony of the Japanese tourism exhibition in Taiwan, marking the visit of the highest ranking Japanese official to the country since 1972.

    "The Taiwan issue is the most important and principle matter of the political basis of Chinese-Japanese relations. China's stance regarding Taiwan is clear and consecutive. The Chinese side strongly opposes it and has already voiced its objection to the Japanese party," Hua said at a press briefing.

    Hua stressed that the visit of the incumbent Japanese official to Taiwan was unlawful and violated the country's obligations concerning contacts with Taiwan.

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she boards Hai Lung-class submarine (SS-794) during her visit to a navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan March 21, 2017.
    REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    Taiwanese Militarization Amid Growing Asia Pacific Instability
    The problem of the legal status of Taiwan dates back to the post World War II period, particularly, to the 1952 San Francisco Peace Treaty with Japan which did not specify to what country the island was to be surrendered, leading to the rise of the Taiwan independence movement. China does not recognize the independence of Taiwan, instead choosing to regard the island as its breakaway province.

    In 1992, both sides of Taiwan strait reached a cornerstone consensus that there is only one China, though with tricky and differing interpretations, allowing both Beijing and Taipei to agree that Taiwan belongs to China, while disagreeing on which one is China’s legitimate governing body.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, Jiro Akama, Taiwan, Japan, China
      cast235
      JAPAN wants war with CHINA. THINKING it will win. Is prepping a military, to impress and scare Russia.
      And wants the resources at S China Sea. The ONLY Reason U.S is there creating wedges. They want to ARM TAIWAN to BLOCK China form S China Sea. Don't be NAIVE.

      China is the next doing wrong!! Go sign a mutual protection with Russia. To begin with. While the BEAR hibernates to think how to create a BIG mil BLOCK. That IS what NATO is doing. Creating wedges. Countries may not sign one fearing a war.
      But they will all be NEXT. ONCE Russia disappear, the world is DOOM!! To global RULE. U.S already arrest people at any country, freeze their cash, embargo their cash abroad, accuse them without proof of terrorism, while creating terrorism, and much more.

      Be ready for the worst YET. They ARROGANT as ever before, because NOTHING happens afterwards.
      They UNTOUCHABLE. They give immunity themselves. And TRUMP is more of a TOOL than a leader.
      He is and will be a GREAT worked, but HORRIBLE as leader.

      TRUMP hasn't consolidated U.S. TONER at State Dept? No wonder the press is all against TRUMP. HE MUST get control KICK out FBI, STATE DPT heads and all puppets. Chase BIDEN OUT of congress. He is trying to control UKRAINE.
      This is worst than the ROMAN Senate in the last years.
