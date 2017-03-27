Register
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.

    North Korea Warns of Attack ‘Without Warning’ as Western War Games Continue

    In the midst of ongoing joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has stated that it may attack without warning against what it claims are preparations for an enemy invasion by the West.

    As the militaries of both Seoul and Washington cooperate in the annual Foal Eagle and Key Resolve drills, Pyongyang has stridently voiced its opposition to the maneuvers by threatening an attack.

    US soldiers take a position during their drill at a military training field in the border city of Paju on March 7, 2017. The US military has begun deploying the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system to South Korea, US Pacific Command said, with its first elements arriving on March 6, to protect against threats from North Korea
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    US Navy SEALs Join S Korea in Military Drills Amid High Tensions With North

    North Korean news agency KCNA, citing the general staff of the Korean People's Army, stated on Sunday that, "They should be mindful that the [North Korean Army] will deal deadly blows without prior warning any time as long as troops of the US and South Korean puppet forces involved in the ‘special operation' and ‘preemptive attack' targeting the DPRK remain deployed in and around South Korea."

    The DPRK, which regularly claims that it is under incipient attack from the West and its regional allies, has conducted ongoing ballistic missile and underground nuclear weapons testing, in violation of several international treaties sponsored by Moscow and Washington, including the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

    The latest threats from Pyongyang occur as ongoing large-scale military drills take place within sight of the increasingly insulated northern state, resulting in rising tensions on the peninsula that could, according to critics, result in hair-trigger military moves.

    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Washington DC, Moscow, United States, Russia, Seoul, Pyongyang, South Korea
      dee_snutz
      stop or we shall say stop again!
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Lets have it. We want to watch how a nuke state conduct a war, and how the bullyers would react. Want to see how a modern nukes killing would be. Since both sides are grown up and need no one decisions but daring for war! Ho for it.
    • Reply
      dee_snutz
      Sh*t or get off the Pol Pot.
