Register
14:50 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, gestures before delivering a public lecture on “Reviving Indian Wisdom in Contemporary India” at a function in New Delhi on February 5, 2017

    Dalai Lama of Discord: China-India Ties Put to the Test by Buddhist Head's Visit

    © AFP 2017/ SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    134140

    It seems that the Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama, is poised to play a more active role in public policy, which may tarnish ties between China and its immediate neighbors, Russian expert on China Andrey Karneyev told Sputnik.

    A partial view of the Kalantari port in city of Chabahar
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Ports For Pawns: How India-China Rivalry is Panning Out in the Persian Gulf
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian expert on China Andrey Karneyev specifically pointed to the exiled Tibetan leader's growing public activity which he said may finally lead to a chill in China's relations with neighboring countries.

    The interview came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying lashed out at India's decision to invite the Dalai Lama to an international conference on Buddhism, which was endorsed by the Indian Culture Ministry.

    According to Hua Chunying, India ignored China's "serious statements" and insisted on the Dalai Lama's participation in the international conference on Buddhism organized by the Indian government.

    "The issue of the Dalai Lama's [activities] has recently become a factor that could worsen the relations between Beijing and New Delhi," Andrey Karneyev said.

    He recalled that in a stern warning to the Indian government earlier this month, Beijing asked New Delhi not to go ahead with the visit of the Dalai Lama to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh next month. Tawang is in the full-fledged Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh which China considers South Tibet.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in this regard that "the invitation to the Dalai Lama by the Indian side to the contested area between China and India will inflict severe damage on the China-India relationship and peace and stability in the China-India border area."

    "In this vein, the question arises why the Dalai Lama currently becomes the center of not only China-India tensions, but also causes problems in China's ties with its other immediate neighbors," Karneyev said, referring to last year's scandal in connection with the Dalai Lama's visit to Mongolia.

    Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama
    © REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
    China: We Hope Mongolia Learned the Lesson, Won’t Invite Dalai Lama Again
    Only after Ulan Bator's explanations, Beijing said that the incident is closed and resumed a number of interrupted cooperation projects.

    The Mongolian side expressed hope that the Dalai Lama's visit would not affect further relations with China, pledging that the religious leader would no longer visit Mongolia while the current government is in power.

    "To all appearances, the Dalai Lama, who at one time started talking about a complete rejection of political activity, again returns to politics. Naturally, it angers Beijing, whose relationship with the Dalai Lama has always been complicated," Karneyev said.

    In addition, he added, one can notice the desire of a number of states to try to play on these contradictions to gain political benefit from subsequently promising Beijing to display neutrality in this conflict.

    "However, this game can be very dangerous because the Dalai Lama is still associated with separatism in Beijing, and a threat to territorial integrity is always taken seriously by China which is not inclined to arrive at any consensus on the matter," Karneyev pointed out.

    Therefore, Chinese authorities urge all states to refrain from giving the Dalai Lama the opportunity to conduct political activities aimed at splitting China.

    Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    New Delhi on China's Claims: Northern Arunachal Pradesh 'Integral Part of India'
    "It is important that it is all about political activity," Karneyev said, adding that "the religious side of the Dalai Lama's problem in this case is receding into the background.

    The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Tawang in April. The Indian government has started sharing more official engagements with the Dalai Lama whom China has deemed a separatist. In December 2016, the Dalai Lama was invited to the Indian President's official residence, the first public meeting in 60 years.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Warns India on Dalai Lama Visit to Disputed Border Area
    India Denies Politics Behind Dalai Lama Meeting President Mukherjee
    No, Trump Meeting With the Dalai Lama Wouldn't Actually Break US-China Relations
    Unfazed by Campaign Rhetoric, Dalai Lama Plans to Visit President Donald Trump
    Tags:
    consensus, opportunity, stability, government, visit, threat, relations, Dalai Lama, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      happy1
      India under its present government is more closely allied to the US and Israel more so than to China and need to be handled carefully by the Russia, China coalition.
      The Dalai Lama would appear to be a US tool for creating tensions in the region.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok