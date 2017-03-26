Total of Six People Killed, Dozens Injured During Army Operation in Bangladesh

© AFP 2017/ ISSOUF SANOGO Russia to Complete BTR-80 Delivery Contract to Bangladesh in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of six people, including two police officers, were killed and at least 43 injured as two explosions hit the Bangladeshi city of Sylhet (also known as Jalalabad) during an army operation against Islamic militants, local media reported on Thursday.

The police confirmed that the two officers killed in the explosions were members of the police bomb disposal unit, the Bangladesh News24 newspaper wrote.

The Islamic State (Daesh) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bombing.

On Saturday morning, the Bangladeshi Para-Commando Battalion units began the operation against unidentified militants barricaded in two buildings in Sylhet, with the police evacuating dozens of civilians from the buildings, the media said.