Total of Six People Killed, Dozens Injured During Army Operation in Bangladesh

The police confirmed that the two officers killed in the explosions were members of the police bomb disposal unit, the Bangladesh News24 newspaper wrote.
The Islamic State (Daesh) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bombing.
On Saturday morning, the Bangladeshi Para-Commando Battalion units began the operation against unidentified militants barricaded in two buildings in Sylhet, with the police evacuating dozens of civilians from the buildings, the media said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)