Number of Victims in Mine Accidents in Central China Rises to 11

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan At Least Eight Killed by Explosion in Coal Mine in Southeastern China

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)On Friday, unknown smoke engulfed Qinling gold mine in Chinese city of Lingbao, with 18 people blocked underground. Later reports emerged that eight people were found dead, one was missing and others were rescued. A similar incident reportedly took place in a neighboring gold mine later on Friday, with four people rescued and two others killed.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the body of the missing Qinling miner was found on Saturday afternoon and the investigation was launched.

China's mining industry is considered to be one of the most dangerous in the world. Explosions and collapses in the country's mines claim thousands of lives every year.

