Register
17:36 GMT +325 March 2017
Live
    Search
    New Delhi, India

    India Notches $1 Million FDI in Defense Sector Since 2013

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10230

    New Delhi's aggressive efforts to raise foreign direct investment haven't borne fruit, despite the push for Make In India scheme, a pet favorite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Most of the foreign direct investment (FDI) has come from countries like the United Kingdom, France and Israel. The Indian government had revised the FDI policy last year under which FDI up to 49% is allowed through automatic route and beyond 49% under government approval route, wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology or for other beneficial reasons.

    "During the last three years and the current financial year, 34 FDI proposals were received for consideration of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), out of which, 17 have been approved. The FDI equity inflow for April 2013-December 2016 in defense sector is $ 1 million," said a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on February 6, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    India Conducts Maiden Firing of Israeli Barak Missile From Aircraft Carrier
    Over the last three years, the government has been grappling with foreign investment and technology transfer to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs for the unemployed. India's defense ministry has asked countries like Russia and the US to manufacture defense equipment in India through joint venture and technology transfer.

    Experts said India should focus on developing its own technology by investing more in research and development.

    "FDI in defense deals involves high-end technology and therefore, technology transfer to a third party is jealously controlled by governments, not by companies per se. Even if a foreign government were to decide to transfer a technology for the purpose of manufacture to another country, such a transfer is often linked to a hefty sum of returns. It is rare that a foreign company makes a huge investment to produce major platforms in a third country with a view to make that country an export hub," said Laxman Kumar Behra, research fellow at Delhi-based think tank Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

    Indian private industries are eagerly waiting for the much-delayed strategic partnership policy, which will provide opportunities to foreign manufacturers to choose partners in India to divest offset liability in defense deals. Indian defense industry expect $35 billion defense projects once the strategic partnership policy comes into force.

    Related:

    Indian MP Assaults Airline Staffer With Footwear, Carriers Bar Him From Flying
    After Almost 30 Years in Service, Indian Navy Tupolevs to Retire
    Indian Minister Says No Worries For Now On H-1B Visa Front
    Russia to Help India to Get NSG Membership
    Tags:
    foreign direct investment (FDI), Make in India, Indian Defense Ministry, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok