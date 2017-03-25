China's First Passenger C919 Jet Technically Ready for Test Flight

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)According to the Xinhua news agency, a group of 63 aviation specialists carried out technical assessment of the aircraft and concluded that the plane was ready for its first test flight. Despite the conclusion, the experts stressed the need for completing electromagnetic compatibility checks and steering system tests.

The C919 is China's Commercial Aircraft Corporation's (COMAC) project of a narrow-body jet airliner capable of carrying up to 174 passengers and covering distances up to 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles).

In November 2016, COMAC said that it had received 570 orders for C919 planes and added later that the test flights would be carried out in the first quarter of 2017.

