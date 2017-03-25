Three Killed, 25 Injured in Residential Building Blast in China's Inner Mongolia

© AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ Blast in Public Toilet Kills One, Injures Seven in Northwest China

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. local time (06:00 GMT) in a multi-storey building in the city of Baotou, as a result of which part of the building collapsed, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigators suspect that the explosion happened in the natural gas pipe, according to the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, four of the injured people are in serious condition.

