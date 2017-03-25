Communist Party of Philippines to Declare Unilateral Ceasefire by March 31

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Saturday said that it would declare unilateral ceasefire not later than March 31, local media reported citing a CPP statement.

The CNN Philippines broadcaster reported that the New People's Army (NPA), a CPP armed wing, promised to release several hostages in the coming days as part of "confidence-building measures to help boost peace negotiations."

© AFP 2017/ MITCHELL MADURO Philippine President Declares New Ceasefire With Rebels Ahead of Peace Talks

The peace talks between the government and the rebels are expected to resume in April.

In February, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced the end of the government ceasefire with the NPA due to the continued attacks conducted by the rebels and their growing demands.

The Philippines' government is mired in a long-lasting standoff with the leftist rebels, which has led to about 40,000 deaths. At the beginning of 2011, the conflicting sides tried to reach a ceasefire deal, but it broke down in February 2013 after Duterte's predecessor Benigno Aquino refused to free the jailed guerrillas.