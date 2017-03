© AFP 2017/ WONSUK CHOI S Korean Court Upholds Life Sentence for Sewol Ferry Captain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The ferry’s upper side was first lifted over 40 feet above the water surface on Friday. In the early hours of Saturday, Sewol was safely placed onto a semisubmersible transport vessel, according to the South Korean maritime authorities.

The Straits Times reported on Saturday that the Sewol wreckage is expected to reach South Korea's Mokpo port on April 4 and will then be subject to searches and investigation.

Over 300 people died when the Sewol ferry sank in April 2014. The bodies of 295 people have been recovered, nine are missing.

The Sewol salvaging operation started on Wednesday night.