Register
23:24 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian-Chinese drill Naval Interaction–2015 in Vladivostok

    'In Russia-China-US Strategic Triangle, US Isn't Looking Very Confident'

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    145291

    A Congressional report released this week warned that Russian-Chinese military-to-military cooperation is moving toward a disturbingly high level. Commenting on the report, Radio Sputnik commentator Ilya Kharlamov suggested that its authors have a pretty superficial understanding of the causes behind the expanded cooperation.

    Put out earlier this week, the report, created by the US-China Economic & Security Review Commission, indicates that Russian-Chinese military cooperation, including arms deals, joint war-games and increased contacts, has reached a level which "could pose challenges" to the US and its allies, particularly in the Asia Pacific Region.

    The Sukhoi Su-35S, Russia’s new super-maneuverable multirole fighter jet
    © Photo: JSC Sukhoi Company
    Russia-China S-400 Deal and Other Defense Agreements Unnerve Washington
    The report stresses that as far US interests in the Asia go, the normalization of relations between Moscow and Beijing that started nearly thirty years ago, and which has gone on to include increasingly complex and expansive military exercises, as well as the sale of Russian Su-35 4++ multirole fighters and S-400 SAM systems, is troubling, for several reasons.

    The Congressional report explains that the S-400s in particular could "pose a challenge for Taiwan's air assets" and those of its US allies, in the event of a potential cross-Strait conflict. The Su-35s, meanwhile, would "help the [PLA] contest US air superiority, provide China with technology that could help accelerate the development of its own advanced fighters, and serve as a valuable training and learning platform before China fields its next-generation aircraft."

    Additionally, the focus on missile defense in recent joint exercises is also concerning to the analysts. Commenting on the latter aspect of the report, Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov suggested that US strategists' concerns are understandable, if not entirely warranted.

    Of course, Kharlamov remarked, it would be much more agreeable for Washington to simply deploy its own missile defense system in the region, "disregarding the fears of other countries. Like in South Korea for example." Unfortunately for US planners, the observer added, the tone of the report, referring to Washington's effort to continue to ensure its supremacy over the region – is becoming increasingly obsolete amid the global drive to multipolarity – and not just in Asia, but other regions, including the Middle East, as well.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.

    "In the triangle between the great powers of the US, Russia and China, the US side isn't looking very confident either," the commentator noted. "Relations with Moscow have been damaged, and for a long time." Washington has gone out of its way to ensure that, Kharlamov added.

    From left: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during are photographed before a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Experts Say Russian Game Plan in Eurasia Could Bring India, China Closer
    "And with Beijing too it looks as though [the US has fallen on] hard times. 'Chimerica', as the financial and economic symbiosis of the US and China is jokingly called, is stumbling more and more on geopolitics. The US is struggling to contain China in the South China Sea, to which the latter has legitimate claims, and supports those countries which have long-standing territorial disputes with Beijing."

    China, naturally, does not appreciate this, and the issue has already led to diplomatic scandals. "Furthermore, Washington is trying to offset the capabilities of Chinese nuclear forces by deploying the above-mentioned elements of missile defense in Asia."

    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.

    For its part, Russia is concerned about US and NATO military activity around the globe, including in Asia. "At the same time, Beijing and Moscow regard one another as strategic partners. It's being said at the highest level that relations between the two countries have reached a level not yet seen in the history of their relations. And here," importantly, "it's not only a question of energy supplies and the delivery of Russian hydrocarbons," the commentator stressed.

    In the report to Congress,  analysts attempted to attribute this undesirable convergence of Moscow and Beijing's positions to the personal relations between the two countries' leaders – Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and to some historical factors. "They say," Kharlamov noted, "that China is looking to get revenge for the recent era of humiliation and aggression by the West, while Russia is looking to fight back following the collapse of the Soviet Union and NATO's expansion in Europe."

    But such conclusions are weak at best, the analyst suggested. "Beijing and Moscow are drawn together not so much by history or abstract philosophy as they are by life itself – by common interests and a closeness in their approach to the architecture of international relations, which should be based, at a minimum, on mutual respect and the consideration of one another's interests. And this is what remains unacceptable for [many] politicians in Washington."

    Buran space shuttle
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Russia, China Could Cooperate on Developing Reusable Rockets
    "Instead of rebuilding their perception of reality, [US analysts] are asking rhetorical questions" (including about whether the countries are getting set to form some kind of new geopolitical axis or full-fledged alliance). "Gentlemen, calm down," Kharlamov quipped. "Moscow and Beijing stand firmly behind the position that bloc-based thinking – the corporate model of behavior in international affairs – is archaic."

    "But this does not mean that strategic partners will look indifferently toward what is happening next door in the event of a major conflict, either," the analyst added. "Admittedly, even individually, each are capable of neutralizing any external threats," he concluded.

    Related:

    Experts Say Russian Game Plan in Eurasia Could Bring India, China Closer
    Using Situation With N Korea to Gain Military Advantage 'Unacceptable' – Moscow
    Russia-China S-400 Deal and Other Defense Agreements Unnerve Washington
    Russia, China Could Cooperate on Developing Reusable Rockets
    Battle Lasers! US, Russia, China Develop Brighter Beams for Blasting Enemies
    The Great Red Dragon: What Signal Do China's Military Parades Send to the World?
    US Navy Seeks More Funding for Sea, Air Launched Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
    New Stealthy Drones 'Set to Increase China's Combat Capabilities in the Pacific'
    Tags:
    expert commentary, military cooperation, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      If the terrorist American government want to continue in attempting to strong arm and bully everyone then it better get use to being more isolated.
      America the great is gone, you blew it and you did it in an amazingly short time.
      Greed and corruption was the reason for your accelerated decline from global powerhouse.
      China and Russia have a considerable military might and with India coming on strong you Americans better learn to adapt and change your ways.
      You are not the threat you once where.
      Suckers
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok