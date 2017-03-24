Register
21:53 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    Beijing's South China Sea Comments 'Targeted at Canberra,' Not Washington

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 42960

    Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang's recent statement in Canberra that construction work in the South China Sea is for civilian, not military purposes, is aimed at skeptics in Australia, Yang Mian of the Communication University of China told Sputnik.

    A woman holding a copy of the free trade agreement (FTA) stands next to national flags of China and Australia (File)
    © AFP 2017/ LUKAS COCH / POOL
    Anxious Australia Facing 'Suicidal Choice' in Potential China-US Trade War
    China's building projects in the South China Sea are not a militarization of the region, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang told journalists in Canberra on Friday.

    "With respect to the so-called militarization, China never has any intention to engage in militarization in the South China Sea," Li said following a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

    In recent years China has reclaimed land and constructed port facilities, lighthouses and an airstrip on the Spratly Islands, an island chain to which China, as well as several other Pacific Rim countries, lays claim.

    The Prime Minister acknowledged the construction work but said it was "primarily for civilian purposes."

    "Even if there is a certain amount of defense equipment or facilities, it is for maintaining the freedom of navigation."

    The South China Sea is a highly-contested region through which $5 trillion in global shipping trade passes annually. While China claims most of the sea, overlapping claims are made by Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

    Last year, up to 100,000 freight ships passed through the South China Sea and "there was no incident of attacks against those commercial ships," Li said. 

    Jonathan Sullivan, director of the China Policy Institute at the University of Nottingham, told Sputnik that Li made a reiteration of Beijing's consistently-held position regarding the South China Sea issue, which was not particularly intended as a signal to the new White House administration or anybody else.

    "I don't see a lot that is new in Li's statement, this is a consistent position from China. You can argue about the veracity of these statements, but they are certainly not a 'message' to Trump or the other parties to the territorial dispute, especially after the meeting with Tillerson which was a major rhetorical victory for Beijing," Sullivan said.

    Last week US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Beijing, where he met President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Following the meeting, he echoed China's commitment to "non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect [and] win-win cooperation."

    "Perhaps this was done to lay the groundwork for a future 'big deal,' but maybe Tillerson simply does not understand the linguistic nuances or does not want to understand them. His actions looked strange, but on the whole they correspond with the chaotic and inconsistent position of the Trump team on China," Sullivan said.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    This is Why US is Unlikely to Block China's Access to South China Sea Islets
    Yang Mian of the Institute of International Relations at the Communication University of China told Sputnik that Li's statement in Canberra was a pointed one, given Australia's statements on the South China Sea issue.

    For example, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has criticized China's construction of islands in the South China Sea, and backed the Philippines when it brought a case against China to the an international tribunal in The Hague.

    "At different levels in Australia there are some doubts on this issue, that's why Li Keqiang's statement in Australia is not just words in the wind, it has a very targeted character. Some Australian government officials have already expressed a not very favorable attitude (to China's construction work)."

    "China is building in the South China Sea in order to protect the territorial security of the People's Republic of China. These are all civilian buildings. For example, a lighthouse built by China promotes the safety of navigation. The Chinese government always stands for free navigation in the South China Sea," Yang said.

    Tags:
    militarization, Malcolm Turnbull, Rex Tillerson, Li Keqiang, South China Sea, Australia, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok