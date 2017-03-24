South China Region Records 20 Cases of Bird Flu in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Twenty cases of the H7N9 bird flu virus have been registered in China's southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region since the beginning of 2017, including seven with lethal outcomes, local media reported Friday, citing health authorities.

According to the National Health and Family Planning Commission's data, six cases of H7N9 avian influenza virus infection, including three lethal ones, were recorded between March 17 and 23, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has imposed bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

In late February, the Chinese authorities reported the first genetic mutation of the H7N9 bird flu virus, which made it deadlier to poultry, and added that it posed no new threat to humans.

Between March 3 and 9, a total of 26 cases of the virus were registered nationwide, including three fatalities, with numbers continuing to rise.