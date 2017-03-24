US Claims of Russia Supplying Taliban Aim to Justify Own Failures in Afghanistan

© AFP 2017/ STR Afghan Sangin District Center Repositioned as Taliban Advances - Pentagon

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Head of US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti reportedly accused Moscow of "perhaps" supplying the Taliban in committee hearings at the US Senate on Thursday.

Zamir Kabulov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, labeled the accusations as "absolutely false."

"This does not even merit any reaction, since these statements are fabrications designed to justify the failure of the US military and politicians in the Afghan campaign, we cannot find any other explanation," Kabulov said.

