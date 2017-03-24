Economic Losses in Japan Caused by Suicides Amount to Over $4Bln Per Year

Since 1998, the number of suicides in Japan exceeded 30,000 people per year, and a record of 34,000 suicidal cases was set in 2003. Two years later, in 2005, Japan established a headquarters on suicide prevention, which helped decrease the number of suicides, saving the country some $900 million.
The suicide rate dropped below 30,000 per year in 2012, and has been declining since then. In 2015, less than 25,000 suicide cases were recorded.
The majority of suicides are committed by men who suffer from health, financial, or familial issues.
