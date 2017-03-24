China to Increase Number of Radiation Monitoring Stations in Next 3 Years

© AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE China Records No Increase of Radiation Level After North Korea's Nuke Test

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China plans to increase the number of stations that measure atmospheric radiation threefold by 2020, Chinese media report.

This year, 135 stations will be built in addition to the 161 already operating in China, the China Daily newspaper said on Friday citing the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

By 2020, there will be 500 radiation monitoring stations in the country. The network will cover all the major cities, as well as border areas.

Security will be improved at all the operating reactors, as well as those under construction, by 2020, particularly in what concerns the emergency response systems, the China Daily said.

China also plans to set up several additional burial sites for the disposal of radioactive waste.