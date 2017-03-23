Register
18:35 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kudankulam nuclear power plant, India.

    India Sets New Target for Nuclear Power Generation by 2024

    © Flickr/ IAEA Imagebank
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    India's nuclear power generation capacity is expected to rise three-fold by 2024 to 15,000 MW from 4,780MW in 2014, a minister told India's parliament on Wednesday.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — From next month, India will add 1,000 MW in April to its capacity when Unit 2 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant begins commercial production.

    Indian laborers work near solar panels at the Gujarat Solar Park at Charanka in Patan district, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ahmadabad, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    Solar Sparkle: India’s Largest Floating Solar Power Plant Begins Work

    "When we came to power in 2014, India's nuclear power generation capacity stood at 4,780MW in 2014 and we had set a target of generating nuclear power by three-times in 10 years and we hope to reach that target," Jitendra Singh, minister of state in Prime Minister's Office, said during Question Hour in Parliament.

    Singh said his government has taken a number of steps to fast-track setting up of nuclear power plants. India is also contemplating to use thorium along with uranium-233 as fuel in thorium-based reactors. Singh also underlined the importance of availability of uranium to meet the targets.

    The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) is an Indo-Russian joint venture and is situated in the southern state of Tami Nadu. The KNPP Unit 2 is India's 22nd nuclear power reactor and will add 1,000 MW to the southern grid. Overall, it will raise the contribution of nuclear power in India's energy mix to 6,780 MW.

    Kudankulam nuclear power plant
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniy Bezeka
    Kudankulam nuclear power plant

    An Agni IV missile capable of carrying nuclear warhead and a range of 2,500-3,500 kilometers is displayed during the main Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    New Delhi Slams Pakistan's Claim That India is Building a 'Secret Nuclear City'
    Once all six units are commissioned, the Indo-Russia joint venture project will have 6,000MW capacity. The KNPP Unit 2 is the second of two AES-92 VVER-1000 reactors supplied by Russia's Atomstroyexport under a Russian-financed contract.

    The two Kudankulam units have been built by NPCIL and operated by NPCIL under IAEA safeguards, with supervision from Russian specialists.  Enriched uranium fuel for the entire life of the plant is to be supplied by Russia.

    Russia plans to build at least six new atomic power projects in India with a capacity of 1,170 MW each. The Indian government is currently scouting for sites to host the proposed six new Russian reactors. 

    The Andhra Pradesh government has already given its nod to conduct studies to identify potential sites, including Kavali in Nellore District.

    Tags:
    nuclear power plant, nuclear power, NPP, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok