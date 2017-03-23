Register
14:03 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese workers assemble electronic components at the Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn's factory in Shenzhen, in the southern Guangzhou province (File)

    Innovation Key to Evolution of China Manufacturing

    © AFP 2017/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 2320

    The world's major economies have recently refocused on manufacturing amid sluggish global growth. It was not long ago that China released the "One plus X" scheme, consisting of one main strategy - Made in China 2025 - and specific support programs.

    Given China's emphasis on manufacturing, people may easily compare its strategy with US President Donald Trump's plan to bring manufacturing back to the US.

    A Chinese customer sets up her new iPhone 7 during the opening sale launch at an Apple store in Shanghai
    © AFP 2017/ JOHANNES EISELE
    "Made in USA": Is It Possible for Apple to Stop Manufacturing iPhone in China?
    Developing countries like China have rapidly absorbed the transfer of production capacity from developed countries by making use of their advantages of low labor costs and a large market base. As a result of their accelerated industrialization and flourishing manufacturing sector, developed countries' share of manufacturing added-value in the world fell from 64.4 percent in 2000 to 59.6 percent in 2014.

    Some people are concerned about the impact of US manufacturing leaving China, worrying that high-end manufacturing will go back to the US while low-end industries go to Southeast Asia, but in fact that's not the case.

    Generally speaking, China's share in the global manufacturing market is on the rise. The country's export value of manufactured goods accounted for 18.7 percent of the world's exports in 2015, up from 4.8 percent in 2000, while the US' share declined from 14.1 percent in 2000 to 8.4 percent in 2015.

    In addition, the proportion of China's high-tech exports in world trade jumped from 3 percent in 2000 to 19.5 percent in 2015, while US high-tech exports fell from 16.8 percent to 9.5 percent in the same timeframe. According to the Asian Economic Integration Report released by the Asian Development Bank, China led in the export of low-tech goods with a 55.4 percent market share in Asia's exports in 2014, up from 21.1 percent in 1996.

    A Chinese investor
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    China’s Non-Manufacturing PMI Reveals Best Growth in 17 Months
    It is not hard to see that after just 15 years of development, China has become the world's largest exporter of manufactured goods, in particular one of the main exporters of high-tech products. Its manufacturing sector not only covers the most extensive range of product categories but also has the most complete production facilities.

    At the current stage, China has already finished the One plus X scheme under the Made in China 2025 strategy, setting the direction and guidelines for the country's future manufacturing development from a strategic perspective. To evolve from "made in China" to "created in China," from fast manufacturing speed to good quality, from Chinese products to Chinese brands, from high-pollution, high-energy consumption industries to green sectors and from domestic enterprises to multinational enterprises and even global enterprises, China's manufacturing sector needs to make efforts in the following ways.

    First of all, the manufacturing industry should improve innovation ability. By following "smart manufacturing" and "Internet plus" strategies, China should promote the upgrading of the manufacturing structure and strengthen the industry's overall competitiveness so as to occupy the new frontier in global manufacturing.

    Second, with the implementation of the One Belt and One Road initiative, the manufacturing sector should also pay more attention to going out as well as introducing in. While continuing the study of the world's advanced technology and management experience, Chinese manufacturing enterprises should actively expand their presence around the world, making an example for the new globalization.

    Finally, a strong manufacturing power cannot live without talents. With China's labor cost rising and demographic dividend disappearing, the country has to increase its supply of high-quality manufacturing talents to enhance industry quality and promote its development.

    Nonetheless, we should not be too sensitive about the US' drive to bring back manufacturing. Instead we should fully respect the economic laws and actively respond to the complicated and changeable global political and economic situation while pushing forward with the strategy of building a strong manufacturing power.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

    Related:

    China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018 - Manufacturer
    China Launches Construction of First Domestically Manufactured Icebreaker
    Beijing's Battle-Tested War UAVs Confirm China's 'Leading Manufacturer Role'
    Tags:
    innovation, manufacturing, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok