11:00 GMT +323 March 2017
    The moon sets above a Chinese flag flying over Tiananmen Square after a flag raising ceremony on National Day, the 66th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015

    Premier Li Denies China’s World Dominance Ambition, Warns About New Cold War

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    China is not seeking global dominance, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured on Thursday.

    A Chinese (R) and EU flag flutters in front of the presidential palace Schloss Bellevue in Berlin (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    China Pushes 'Economic Diplomacy' in Europe as 'Global Protectionist Era' Takes Shape
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured Australia’s parliament on Thursday his nation was not seeking global dominance and warned against splitting the world along geopolitical boundaries, local media reported.

    "Even when China grows in the future, we will never seek dominance. We stand ready to work with Australia peace in our region," he was quoted as saying by The Australian newspaper.

    Li arrived in Australia on Wednesday for talks on security and free trade with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in what is the first visit of a sitting Chinese premier to the country in over a decade.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before a meeting at the World Conference Center February 17, 2017 in Bonn, western Germany.
    © REUTERS/ Brendan Smialowski/Pool
    China Intends to Enhance Cooperation With US for Sake of Global Prosperity - Beijing
    He said Beijing was committed to engaging with Canberra on trade and security in line with UN rules and existing economic regulations. The two nations have been engaged in a dispute over China’s artificial islands in the South China Sea.

    "We don’t want to see taking sides, as happened during the Cold War," Le reassured Australian lawmakers, adding Beijing wanted a "stable world environment."

    On trade, Lee said his country stood against protectionism and in favor of economic globalization. He said Beijing wanted to build on the existing Chinese-Australian free trade deal to increase investment and trade in services.

