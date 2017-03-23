Premier Li Denies China’s World Dominance Ambition, Warns About New Cold War

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured Australia’s parliament on Thursday his nation was not seeking global dominance and warned against splitting the world along geopolitical boundaries, local media reported.

"Even when China grows in the future, we will never seek dominance. We stand ready to work with Australia peace in our region," he was quoted as saying by The Australian newspaper.

Li arrived in Australia on Wednesday for talks on security and free trade with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in what is the first visit of a sitting Chinese premier to the country in over a decade.

He said Beijing was committed to engaging with Canberra on trade and security in line with UN rules and existing economic regulations. The two nations have been engaged in a dispute over China’s artificial islands in the South China Sea.

"We don’t want to see taking sides, as happened during the Cold War," Le reassured Australian lawmakers, adding Beijing wanted a "stable world environment."

On trade, Lee said his country stood against protectionism and in favor of economic globalization. He said Beijing wanted to build on the existing Chinese-Australian free trade deal to increase investment and trade in services.