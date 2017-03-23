Plane Carrying Over 20 People Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Australia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The emergency landing was carried out after the pilot was forced to shut the aircraft’s engine down as a warning light came on, ABC News said, specifying that there were a total of 26 people on board the plane.

All passengers and crew of the Rex Airlines flight 81, headed from Dubbo to Sydney, were safe after the emergency landing.

This is the second time that an aircraft of the SAAB 340B model makes an emergency landing this month – last week, the same type of aircraft was forced to land after its propeller fell off mid-air, according to ABC News.