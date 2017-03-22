Register
21:21 GMT +322 March 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.

    Possible Motives Behind North Korea Boosting its Nuclear Program

    Asia & Pacific
    346241

    North Korea is set to boost its nuclear missile development in the face of American sanctions. That is according to a North Korean diplomat, Choe Myong Nam. His words came as a response to Washington's plans to impose sweeping economic sanctions on the country.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Terence Roehrig, Professor of National Security Affairs, at the US Naval War College.

    “While sanctions are criticized they have been helpful in constraining North Korea’s program. One can only imagine how much further their program might be along the road without sanctions. But there are many who argue that North Korea is not even close to being sanctioned as heavily as Iran had been,” Roehrig said.

    He further said that countries like China are not in favor of sanctions against North Korea and want the situation to be resolved through bilateral means although so far the US seems very reluctant to do that.

    Another aspect of the situation is that it is highly unlikely that North Korea would want to give up their nuclear weapons now. According to the expert, “It now sees nuclear weapons as central to its security planning. With that said, there is still an important benefit for the US to continue to reach out to North Korea for at least some level of dialogue and contact, not necessarily negotiations to reach some agreement because that is far in the future. But at least some level of dialogue to keep the tension lower,” Roehrig said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea to ‘Accelerate’ Nuclear Arms Development, Unphased by US Sanctions
    He further said that it’s important to take into consideration whether North Korea is truly interested in dialogue and reducing tensions because the North Korean regime domestically gains a great deal from upholding a sort of national security state and maintaining that the US and South Korea are existential enemies. That allows the North Korean regime to do a number of things to remain in power that otherwise it might not be able to do.

    The expert further spoke about the regional situation and how North Korea’s missile development affects countries like South Korea and Japan.

    “Nerves are rattled in the region and one indication of that is the discussion within South Korea about either bringing US’s tactical weapons back to the peninsula or South Korea acquiring its own nuclear weapons. I don’t think those things will necessarily happen but its shows how they are concerned in the region,” Roehrig said.

    The expert further spoke about the North Korean leader and his policies within his country.

    Earlier, North Korean diplomat Choe Myong Nam said that despite any attempts by the US to cut Pyongyang off from the global financial system, the country will pursue the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    Choe also condemned the joint military drills between South Korea and the US, which Pyongyang considers a rehearsal for invasion. At the same time, the envoy provided few details on the test launch held last week, only noting that this step was positive for his country.

    According to the latest media reports, North Korea held several missile tests near the city of Wonsan. The tests were reportedly unsuccessful.

      AnomicDust
      Dr Roehrig implies that there is no plan for regime change. NK should drop nukes, provocations will stop, and everyone will be happy again. Obviously he can't speak to the main point. Jong Un is too busy ensuring the existence of the state to make baby talk with mendacious officials.
      md74
      Possible motives?? Besides the not signing of a peace treaty, 60 years of US provocations & warmongering, sanctions, doing all possible for regime change, demonisation in the media... I really have no clue why North Korea wishes to be nuclear armed to protect itself.
