Register
19:50 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Taxation

    Australia Leads Crackdown on Multinational Profit Shifting

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3220

    In a landmark move against tax-resistant multinationals, Facebook and Google will now be obliged to pay taxes in Australia based on the revenues they reap in the country, and will be prohibited from surreptitiously shifting income abroad to low or no-tax jurisdictions, Canberra has announced.

    The changes are part of a wider initiative, dubbed the "Google Tax," targeting global companies operating in Australia with annual incomes exceeding AU$1 billion (US$77,000,000). 

    Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to their meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, on November 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Emmanuel Dunand
    Malta's EU Council Presidency Could Deliver Falcon Punch to Tax Haven Reform

    The law was proposed in early 2015, when the government said around 30 global corporations paid little or no tax on the proceeds of their Australian operations. Treasurer Scott Morrison told Parliament the changes gave the Taxation Office "the power, resources and penalties to get the job done," and would raise an extra AU$2 billion (US$1.5 billion) in the 2017/18 tax year.

    "Facebook are now booking their Australian revenue in Australia, not Ireland," he said, adding that several other multinational firms were similarly abandoning convoluted tax avoidance structures and remodeling their businesses to be more transparent about the revenue they generated in Australia.

    Many large multinational firms, such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, can circumvent tax liabilities in the countries they operate by basing their headquarters (European or otherwise) in Ireland. The country has headline corporation tax rates of 12.5 percent, the second-lowest in the European Union alongside Cyprus, and also maintains double taxation agreements with a variety of virtual tax havens. This allows firms based in Ireland to shift profits to jurisdictions such as Panama, meaning they may not even pay Ireland's humble rates.

    A February 28 Oxfam Ireland report indicated companies route as much as US$100 billion out of Ireland annually via this ruse.

    Ireland is by no means unique in the EU — a December 2016 Oxfam report found the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Cyprus were among the world's top 15 worst tax havens, while four of the UK's Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories — Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey and the British Virgin islands — also made the list.

    Moreover, in March a report compiled by five civil society organizations concluded profit shifting and tax dodging was rife in Central and Eastern Europe. It found Hungary had effectively established itself as a regional tax haven, with the government seeking to cut the headline corporation tax rate to 9 percent — although the country's top companies typically pay less than 0.5 percent, via liberal use of tax exemptions and allowances.

    Tax avoidance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Campaigners Welcome MEPs Vote to Close Tax Loopholes Exposed by Panama Papers
    In the wake of the Panama Papers and LuxLeaks scandals, EU authorities have become increasingly aggressive in their approach to tax avoidance and profit shifting, and the "sweetheart" agreements sometimes struck between multinational firms and member state governments.

    In August 2016, the European Commission, ruled Ireland had granted undue tax benefits of up to US$13.5 billion to Apple, which it said was illegal under EU state aid rules because it allowed Apple to pay substantially less tax than other businesses. The Commission ordered the Irish Government to recover the "illegal aid." 

    This drive has seemingly continued despite concerns Malta's presidency of the European Council could negatively influence the bloc's tax policies, given Malta has been described by campaigners as a tax haven. In February this year, MEPs voted to close a loophole allowing companies and trusts to obscure the identities of their ultimate owners.

    Related:

    EU Weakness Exposed as French Banks Reported Using Tax Havens
    Sweetheart Tax Deals 'Skyrocketing' in Europe Despite LuxLeaks Scandal
    Lawmakers Quiz Apple, Google, IKEA and McDonald's Over Tax Avoidance
    Cough It Up: Facebook Admits UK Defeat, Agrees to Pay Corporate Tax
    Tags:
    multinationals, LuxLeaks, Panama Papers, tax loophole, tax haven, business, profit, Australian Parliament, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok