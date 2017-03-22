North Korea Possibly Carried Out Missiles Launches - Reports

North Korea may have conducted several missile launches, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a source from Japanese government.
According to reports, the missiles were launched from the coastal region near the city of Wonsan.
There was an information that the launches of the missiles, the type of which was not immediately known, were a failure, the news agency reports.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Very short on information, What media?, Which news agency? What source from the Japanese government? How do they know of any failures? Fake News? Try Zero news.
Alan Reid