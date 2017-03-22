Register
04:40 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian policemen perform acrobatic skills on a motorcycle during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    India, Home of the World’s Deadliest Roads, Institutes New Bike Safety Measures

    © AP Photo/ Chani Ananda
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9220

    The Indian government has mandated that starting in April, all two-wheeled vehicles must come with an Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature that turns headlights on the moment the vehicle is started. This is to help cut down on the country’s epidemic of traffic fatalities.

    This policy became commonplace in Europe in the early 2000s, and the equivalent for cars, the Daytime Running Lamp (DRL), became mandatory in the EU in 2011.

    The measure has come as a surprise to two-wheel riders who have found newly purchased vehicles have headlights that they can't turn off. 

    While 23 states have legalized medical pot, the bill would prevent the federal government from interfering in states’ marijuana laws and stop the Drug Enforcement Agency from closing medical marijuana dispensaries.
    © Flickr/ Katheirne Hitt
    Medical Marijuana Laws Linked to Lower Traffic Fatalities

    "Pedestrians and people coming from the opposite side gesture at me to turn off the headlight. I got irritated and went to the showroom, seeking an explanation. I came to know about the rule only later," said bike owner Alok Jhadav.

    India has the dubious distinction of having the worst road safety record in the world, having taken the title from China in the last few years. More than 500,000 Indians were involved in automobile accidents in 2015, and close to 150,000 of them perished. This comes out to 400 deaths a day.

    More than 32,000 of those killed were two-wheel riders, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. This means that those riding on motorbikes and the like were disproportionately represented in India's traffic fatalities.

    "Accidents are killing more people in India than terrorism or natural disasters and yet we never talk about them," said Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016. "It saddens me that there has been a negligible impact on reducing the number of deaths despite our best efforts in the past two years." 

    A French police officer stands guard by Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray's city hall following a hostage-taking at a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, northern France
    © AFP 2017/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
    Paris Police to Renew Restrictions on Traffic Due to Air Pollution on Friday

    A Transport Ministry commission has recommended the AHOs as a measure to improve road safety. Another measure is mandatory and uniform crash testing for all vehicles starting in April 2018.

    ArriveSafe, a road traffic safety organization, claims that the primary cause of accidents in India is a lack of respect for traffic laws among drivers.

    Related:

    India’s Solar Power Dream Turns Silver Lining For Chinese Industry
    Almost 20,000 Women, Children Trafficked in India in 2016
    Solar Sparkle: India’s Largest Floating Solar Power Plant Begins Work
    #GiantRefugees: Elephants Driven From Habitats in Eastern India (VIDEO)
    Gross Profits: India Mulls Fat Tax on Junk Food Products
    Tags:
    safety, road accident, scooter, motorbikes, India Transport Ministry, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok