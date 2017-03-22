Register
04:40 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Hacker

    Seoul Sees More Hack Attempts on Military Amid Tensions with Beijing, Pyongyang

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110311

    South Korean officials have thus far prevented damage from cyber attacks, but "strained" ties with North Korea and China have coincided with a marked increase in efforts to penetrate South Korea’s military systems.

    "Recently, attempts to breach cyber networks have somewhat increased," a South Korean Ministry of National Defense spokesman said Tuesday. 

    From March 9 to March 15, hackers strived to gain access to the defense ministry databases on 44 occasions, another South Korean military official noted. This comprised a significant uptick from the prior week, when 25 hack attempts were recorded, Yonhap, a South Korean news service, reported. Just one attempt occurred between February 16 and February 22, Yonhap noted.

    A barbed-wire fence is set up around a golf course owned by Lotte, where the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, March 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Joon-beom/Yonhap
    South Korea Complains to WTO About Chinese Response to THAAD Deployment

    North Korea is rumored to have a battalion of 6,800 hackers who allegedly generate $860 million worth of "dirty money" per year, according to a Japan Times op-ed published March 16.

    The spokesman did not indicate from where the attacks originated, possibly because proving that could be exceedingly difficult. Controversy has brewed for months, for instance, over who hacked the Democratic National Committee. While intelligence agencies have unsurprisingly pinned the blame on Russia, retired intelligence, diplomatic and military officers have said the evidence so far presented is less than persuasive.

    Bill Binney, a 35-year NSA veteran, concluded that the release of emails from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her adviser John Podesta was not a result of an external hack, but instead stemmed from an insider leak

    In response to the cyberthreats, the South Korean government has ticked its "cyber terror alert" level up while deploying an "information-related defense alert system."

    Meth and cereal
    © Pyeongtaek Branch Prosecutor's Office
    Busted! US Soldiers Caught with $12 Million Worth of Crystal Meth in South Korea

    The increase in hack attempts happens to coincide with the arrival of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, also known as THAAD, in South Korea. THAAD spurred Beijing to slap sanctions on South Korea to express its displeasure with the move. Following the disputed installment of a cutting-edge missile system in South Korea, a Global Times op-ed said that the Chinese government ought to show Washington “that the THAAD deployment will lead to China’s increasing nuclear prowess.” 

    Silicon Valley giant Google does not expect the hacking trend to tone down any time soon. 

    "As hackers get more aggressive and more sites become outdated, hackers will continue to capitalize by infecting more sites," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday. The number of hacked web domains jumped 32 percent in 2016, according to Google. "Remember a chain is only as strong as its weakest link."

    Related:

    Suspected Mass Hack of Cell Phone Data in Washington DC
    Yahoo Hack: What US Mainstream Media Don't Tell You About Russian 'Spy'
    'Vault 7': CIA Catalogues Hack Techniques Used by Other States, Including Russia
    News Orgs. Demand FBI Disclose How Much Was Paid For San Bernardino iPhone Hack
    Fancy Bears Attempted to Hack Polish Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    hacking attack, Google, Bill Binney, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Nope, Don't buy any of it. More baseless accusations to drive a political agenda. .
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok