Daesh, Logistics Deal Top Indian NSA’s To-Do List For US Visit

Home Ministry sources said Doval and McMaster are likely to discuss the situations in Afghanistan-Pakistan and the rise of Daesh in Afghanistan. India will also raise the issue of cross-border terrorism. Apart from that, Doval is expected to appraise his US counterpart McMaster about the recent terror attacks in Pakistan and how Pakistan-based terror groups could pose a grave danger to Islamabad's nuclear installations.
In his meeting with US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Doval is expected to raise the logistics exchange agreement. "One of the major areas of discussion between Doval and Mattis will be the implementation of the Logistics Exchange Agreement which India signed with the US earlier. According to the agreement, both countries can use each other's military facilities," Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik. The two are also likely to discuss increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region.
"The main problem for India is that, so far the Trump administration has not clearly specified its policies towards Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and, moreover, on cross-border terrorism. The rise of Daesh in neighbouring Afghanistan and Bangladesh is a matter of grave concern for India. In fact, India needs support from the US to contain the growth of Daesh in Afghanistan," said Mishra.
