Putin, Kyrgyz President Coordinate High-Level Contacts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Kyrgyzstan's Almazbek Atambayev to discuss Eurasian integration and coordinate upcoming high-level contacts, the Kremlin said Monday.

"The schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest level was agreed on," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that the presidents discussed the bilateral agenda and "exchanged views on the interaction within the framework of integration structures in the Eurasian space."