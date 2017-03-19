North Korea Claims to Have Tested New High-Thrust Rocket Engine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present at the test of the engine, developed by the Academy of the National Defense Science, and noted its historic importance for the rocket industry, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The news agency added that Kim Jong Un studied the engine's technical specifications ahead of the test and then guided the test.
Last Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States' strategic patience with North Korea has ended, and warned that "all options are on the table" for Washington when dealing with Pyongyang, including military intervention.
The six-party talks launched in 2003 aimed to end North Korea's nuclear program via negotiations involving the United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea and North Korea.
The negotiations reached a stalemate when North Korea withdrew from the talks in 2009 and has since carried out multiple nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
