Register
21:47 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghanistan President's national security advisor Hanif Atmar during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House

    Afghanistan, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Wanted Terrorists

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 112 0 0

    Afghan president's National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar stated that the talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan were fruitful and constructive but some issues were still unresolved – primarily, due to lack of trust between the countries.

    Afghanistan President's national security advisor Hanif Atmar during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Afghanistan Peace Conference to Take Place on April 14 in Moscow
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged lists of wanted terrorists and agreed to develop further cooperation, Afghan president's National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar told Sputnik.

    Last week, the Afghan adviser took part in the high-level security meeting with representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United Kingdom that sought to settle crisis in Afghan-Pakistani relations.

    "We have given them a list of wanted terrorists and they have also given us the list. One of the key proposals that Afghanistan had for them was 'Let's cooperate, let's act on this list and let's have the third party to help and to verify and to monitor the process.' In this respect we made progress, we agreed on a mechanism of cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan involving the quadrilateral arrangements that we had earlier with the United States and China," Atmar said in an interview.

    View of Kabul
    © Sputnik/ V. Kiselev
    US, Russia Should Assist Peace Process in Afghanistan - Kabul
    He pointed out that the talks were fruitful and constructive but some issues were still unresolved – primarily, due to lack of trust between the countries.

    Atmar added that the measures aimed at ensuring deescalation of the situation at the Afghan-Pakistani border including opening crossing points had been discussed.

    "We are hoping that we will see some progress based on our agreement in the coming day or two [days]," Atmar stressed.

    The presidential adviser recalled that 12 countries would take part in the conference on Afghanistan in Russia on April 14.

    In mid-February, Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan following a deadly terror attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the Sindh’s city of Sehwan Sharif.

    Related:

    US, Russia Should Assist Peace Process in Afghanistan - Kabul
    Afghanistan Peace Conference to Take Place on April 14 in Moscow
    Afghan Police Accuse Pakistan of Assisting Taliban
    Kabul Residents Protest Over Lack of Security in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Pakistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok