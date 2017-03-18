Register
14:12 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    View of Kabul

    US, Russia Should Assist Peace Process in Afghanistan - Kabul

    © Sputnik/ V. Kiselev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121 0 0

    Afghan president's National Security Adviser said that United States and Russia should join their efforts in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan, turning this topic into an area of cooperation.

    Afghan security force member walks holding the Afghan national flag after government forces took full control of a village from Islamic State (IS) fighters during a military operation in Kot District of eastern Nangarhar province (File)
    © AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
    Afghanistan Asks Russia to Provide Help in Economic Reconstruction
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The United States and Russia should join their efforts in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan, turning this topic into an area of cooperation, the Afghan president's National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar told Sputnik.

    "We hope that Afghanistan will be a platform for the US-Russian cooperation, including other key players, because we all want Kabul to succeed in the fight against terrorism and drug threat and reach peace. We believe that it is time for turning Afghanistan into a platform for partnership, not confrontation" Atmar said in an interview.

    Speaking about the US role in Afghanistan's peace process, the adviser stressed that Kabul expected from Washington specific proposals.

    "During the two phone calls between our leaders and other high level contacts, we received confirmations form the US side that they pay great attention to our common interests in the fight against terrorism and reaching nationwide reconciliation. The United States confirmed its commitments to this issue. We have a good level of confidence, but this [the US] policy should transform into real action, programs. Yes, the administration has only started its work, but we expect some specific proposals, as we have already suggested ours," Atmar noted.

    Afghanistan faces instability due to continued fighting between government forces and Taliban, an Islamist terror organization, outlawed in Russia. Taliban has seized vast territories in Afghan rural areas and has started conducting offensives on the state’s cities. Besides, the Daesh terrorist group, which is banned in many countries, including Russia, has expanded its influence in Afghanistan.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Pentagon Wants to Replace Russian Helicopters in Afghanistan
    Unexpected Turn: US Anti-Russia Sanctions Caused Air Power Crisis in Afghanistan
    Afghanistan Hopes Russia to Open Helicopter Repair Workshop in Country Soon
    Tags:
    peace process, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Afghanistan, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok