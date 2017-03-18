US, Russia Should Assist Peace Process in Afghanistan - Kabul

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghanistan Asks Russia to Provide Help in Economic Reconstruction

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United States and Russia should join their efforts in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan, turning this topic into an area of cooperation, the Afghan president's National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar told Sputnik.

"We hope that Afghanistan will be a platform for the US-Russian cooperation, including other key players, because we all want Kabul to succeed in the fight against terrorism and drug threat and reach peace. We believe that it is time for turning Afghanistan into a platform for partnership, not confrontation" Atmar said in an interview.

Speaking about the US role in Afghanistan's peace process, the adviser stressed that Kabul expected from Washington specific proposals.

"During the two phone calls between our leaders and other high level contacts, we received confirmations form the US side that they pay great attention to our common interests in the fight against terrorism and reaching nationwide reconciliation. The United States confirmed its commitments to this issue. We have a good level of confidence, but this [the US] policy should transform into real action, programs. Yes, the administration has only started its work, but we expect some specific proposals, as we have already suggested ours," Atmar noted.

Afghanistan faces instability due to continued fighting between government forces and Taliban, an Islamist terror organization, outlawed in Russia. Taliban has seized vast territories in Afghan rural areas and has started conducting offensives on the state’s cities. Besides, the Daesh terrorist group, which is banned in many countries, including Russia, has expanded its influence in Afghanistan.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!