Pakistan Asks Facebook, Twitter, to Help Crack Down on Online Blasphemy

"All relevant institutions must unite to hunt those who spread such material and to award them strict punishment under the law," Sharif said.

Minister of the Interior Ministry (MoI) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that an official from Pakistan's embassy in Washington, DC, was dispatched to Facebook and Twitter, asking them to help identify Pakistanis both at home or abroad who have insulted Islam.

He went on to say Pakistan would seek to extradite any Pakistanis living abroad if they were accused of blasphemy so they could be tried in an Islamic court.

Facebook, at least, has answered the call and will send a delegation to Pakistan to help them fight blasphemy, according to a statement from Pakistan's Interior Ministry. Facebook told the MoI that they were "aware" of Pakistan's concerns, and wanted to reach a mutual understanding with the Islamic Republic.

Facebook told the Associated Press that it seriously considers requests from governments, but its ultimate goal is to "protect the privacy and rights of our users."

"We disclose information about accounts solely in accordance with our terms of service and applicable law," continued Facebook.

Pakistan already extensively censors online content that depicts blasphemy, pornography, suicide and other things deemed objectionable. YouTube was blocked in the South Asian nation from 2012 to 2016, until it agreed to assist the government in censoring their content.

Facebook itself was blocked for a short period of time in 2010 due to it being the platform of choice for many artists participating in "Everybody Draw Mohammed Day". Some sites, such as Reddit and Imgur, remain banned.

Pakistan has some of the world's strictest blasphemy laws. "Outraging the religious feelings of Muslims" carries a three year prison sentence as well as fines. Defiling a Quran is life in prison. Speaking ill of Mohammed is punishable by death.

Human Rights Watch claims that from 1987 to 2014, more than 1,300 Pakistanis have been accused of blasphemy and more than 60 of the accused have died in extrajudicial killings.