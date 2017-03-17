Register
18:30 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Election officials examine Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on the eve of Punjab state elections at a distribution centre in Amritsar, India, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

    Indian Election Office Slams Losing Parties' Claims About Rigged Voting Machines

    © AP Photo/ Prabhjot Gill
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    Parties that fared badly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in state polls have alleged that voting machines have been rigged and tampered with.

    Indian voters wait in a queue for their turn to vote at a polling station in the Naini area on the outskirts of Allahabad during the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections on February 23, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ SANJAY KANOJIA
    Wild Donkey in the Middle of Political Row in Crucial State Elections in India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) India’s Election Commission rejected allegations of rigging through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) raised by opposition leaders following their loss in the recent state polls, particularly in Uttar Pradesh state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory.

    Amid the growing chorus among opposition leaders to reintroduce paper ballots, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reiterated its faith in the use of EVMs in an official statement on Thursday.

    "The ECI unequivocally reiterates that given effective technical and administrative safeguards, EVMs are not tamperable and integrity of the electoral process is preserved… It may be stated that such allegations and suspicions have not been raised for the first time. Even on earlier occasions, the Commission has offered opportunities more than once to those alleging the tamperability of EVM, no one has been able to demonstrate to the Commission that the EVM with ECI and used in the country's election process, can be manipulated or tampered with,” said the ECI statement.

    Modi’s BJP won over 300 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, reducing other parties to less than 50 seats. Exit polls or pre-poll surveys couldn't predict the scale of victory, prompting the allegations from defeated parties.

    Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was the first to target EVMs. She has been joined by Delhi state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal whose Aam Aadmi Party contested state polls in Punjab. The Congress party too is demanding greater transparency.

    The blame-game has come despite independent international observers, including Russian Election Commission member Nikolai Levichev, giving a thumbs-up to the process.

    "We have seen by our own eyes the mass scale of electoral operation, the enormous number of people involved in each stage of preparation in the conduct of polling which is supplemented by a large number of observers appointed by the different political parties and candidates. That provides conformity of the transparency of the election procedure and mass involvement of people in the accomplishment of the procedure. As well the attendance by the voters at the polling stations was very hectic which marks the keen interests of the voters to come and vote,” Levichev, who had visited Uttarakhand state during the elections, had told Sputnik earlier.

    "These machines are fully tamper-proof as a combination of safeguards is used. But controversies about EVMs keep cropping up. Every political party has questioned the EVMs at one point or another. When they win with the same machines, they just keep quiet instead of publicly apologizing and eating their words," SY Quraishi, India's former Chief Election Commissioner, told Sputnik.

    Quraishi agrees that "the Supreme Court's suggestion of putting paper trails in place, a demand raised in the ongoing controversy, must be implemented by the Narendra Modi government" to enhance faith and greater transparency in the EVMs.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Indian Army Gets Electric Eye to Locate Advanced Artillery Weapons
    Wild Donkey in the Middle of Political Row in Crucial State Elections in India
    Transparency and Mass Involvement is Key to Indian Elections
    Tags:
    opposition, elections, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok