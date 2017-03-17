Register
18:30 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Jeju Island

    Residents of South Korean Jeju Island Outraged With US Military Base Plans

    © Photo: Robert Simmon, using Landsat data provided by the United States Geological Survey
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    290 0 0

    Residents of the South Korean resort island of Jeju strongly object to the military setting up of a base on it with the possible deployment of the US Navy's newest Zumwalt destroyer "to deter North Korean aggression," a source in the security service of the island told Sputnik Korea.

    On March 9,  the South Korean Air Force announced that it plans to establish a base at Jeju’s second airport site in Seongsan-eup.

    The first Zumwalt-class destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, the largest ever built for the US Navy, leaves the Kennebec River on Monday, December 7, 2015, in Phippsburg, Maine.
    © AP Photo/ Robert F. Bukaty
    US Zumwalt Destroyers Will Get a Second Look From President Trump
    The country's Air Force Chief of Staff Jeong Gyeong-du confirmed that the military wants to locate the Southern Region Search and Rescue Air Group at the airport which is due for completion by 2025.

    It will comprise four planes, four helicopters and up to 300 Air Force personnel. The base is expected to cover a fifth (1-1.3 square kilometers) of the new airport area and it could be included in the next Mid-Term Defense Plan from 2021.

    The Air Force announcement apparently came as an embarrassment for the local government, which had insisted that the airport was solely for commercial use.

    Earlier in January, the chief of the US Pacific Command said that the Navy's newest Zumwalt destroyer could be deployed near South Korea "to deter North Korean aggression."

    The piece of news was confirmed by the South Korean defense ministry later in February.

    The future USS Zumwalt heads down the Kennebec River after leaving Bath Iron Works Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Bath, Maine
    © AP Photo/ Robert F. Bukaty
    The future USS Zumwalt heads down the Kennebec River after leaving Bath Iron Works Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Bath, Maine

    "In a meeting with South Korean lawmakers in January in Hawaii, Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., commander of the US Pacific Command brought forth the idea of having the country's largest missile destroyer operating near the resort island of Jeju or Jinhae, 410 kilometers south of Seoul," the Ministry of National Defense confirmed in February.

    The future USS Zumwalt Navy destroyer
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Proposed Deployment of US Destroyer Zumwalt to S Korea 'Would Cut Off China's Navy From the Pacific'
    "We haven't received any official offer (from the US military) in regard to the deployment of the Zumwalt. If the US officially makes such a suggestion, we will give it serious consideration," Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said in a press briefing.

    Following the recent announcement of the setup of the air base, South Korean Chief of Staff Jeong said that “the people of Jeju have no need to feel anxious” and emphasized that SAR does not include fighter aircraft.

    However according to local media reports, "all Jeju residents were angered by the news."

    A source in the security service of the island, who preferred not to disclose his name, told Sputnik Korea that the residents of the island are "closely monitoring the reports on the deployment of the Zumwalt destroyer off the island and the plans to use the airport, which is still under construction, for military use.

    No Naval Base on Jeju!
    © Photo: Sung-Hee Choi‎ facebook
    No Naval Base on Jeju!

    Judging by the mood of the islanders, mostly natives of the south-western continental part of South Korea, who previously fought against the militarization of Gangjeong village on the southern coast of Jeju Island, the site of the country's Navy base, they will fiercely protest against the deployment of the US troops and the setup of the military air base, he said.

    The future USS Zumwalt Navy destroyer
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    US Navy Builds Third Stealth Zumwalt Destroyer Despite Embarrassing Breakdowns
    The residents of the island can potentially convince local political forces, he said.

    The expert also said that former president Roh Moo-hyun once promised the islanders that there would be no US military vessels ever deployed at the Gangjeong base. Hence, he said, the trust in the country's government will likely fade after the announcements.

    He also noted that judging by the recent impeachment of the country's president, South Korea has grown into a mature democratic society. In case the problem of militarization of the island causes wide public reaction, this society will be able to have an impact on the decision to setup bases on the island.

    Tags:
    air base, military base, USS Zumwalt, United States, Jeju Island, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok