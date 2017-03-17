US Policy Toward N Korea May Trigger 'Catastrophic Consequences' - Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the CNN that the United States did not want to "get back into the six-party talks" on the North Korean nuclear program. US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said on the following day that the United States' policy of strategic patience toward North Korea reached its limit.
"The consequences may be catastrophic, especially, when you are dealing with nuclear powers," Kosachev said, commenting on the US ambassador's statement.
The six-party talks aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear program via negotiations were launched in 2013. The negotiations involved Russia, the United States, China, Japan, North Korea and South Korea, but reached a stalemate Pyongyang after withdrew in 2009. North Korea has since carried out several nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well what would you like us to do?? You people beat us up on everything. Maybe you & China should keep your boy in check. We're not the ones threatening nuclear strikes. I'm not saying I don't disagree with some elements of our foreign policy, but jeez get off our back. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US should remember that the US West coast is just a short hop across the Pacific so they are not so imune and South Korea who the US promised to defend is a sitting duck with its industrial base and back surrounded by water.
Hussite
nonyank