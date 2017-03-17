MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told CNN on Thursday that the United States does not want to "get back into the six-party talks" on the North Korean nuclear program.

“Such a possible decision of the United States is regrettable but once again shows that the main role in resolving the North Korean problem lies with Russia and China. This is a difficult task but we do not refuse to fulfill it,” Ozerov said.

On March 6, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles, explaining a day later that the launches were a test of its ability to strike US military facilities located in Japan.

© AFP 2017/ Ed Jones US Would Consider Military Action Against N Korea - State Secretary Tillerson

The UN Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to make Pyongyang halt its nuclear and missile activities.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.