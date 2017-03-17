Two Indian Muslim Clerics Go Missing in Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Two senior Muslim clerics Asif Ali Nizami and Nazim Ali Nizami of Delhi's Nizamuddin dargah went missing after their arrival in Karachi on March 8.

The two had reached the Pakistani port city to meet their relatives after visiting the Data Darbar Sufi shrine in Lahore. The Ministry of External Affairs has raised the issue with its Pakistani counterpart.

Indian nationals Syed Asif li Nizami aged 80 years and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami had gone to Pakistan on 8 March 2017. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 17 марта 2017 г.

Both are missing after they landed at Karachi airport. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 17 марта 2017 г.

"India has taken the matter with the Government of Pakistan," Ministry of External Affairs sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Those of you [who] know Sufi history would surely know of the relationship between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Gharib Nawaz who is venerated at Data Darbar, Lahore. There are two-way visits of Khadims every year," sources at the ministry said.

The disappearance of the clerics is likely to add to the tensions between the two countries.