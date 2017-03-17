Register
10:54 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this June 27, 2016, photo, North Korean men and women walk past buildings under construction on “Ryomyong Street,” in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Moscow Sees No Alternative to Political, Diplomatic Efforts in North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    281 0 0

    Russia sees no alternative to political and diplomatic settlement efforts in North Korea, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik a day after the US envoy said Washington is not willing to engage in diplomacy on the issue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told CNN on Thursday that the United States does not want to "get back into the six-party talks" on the North Korean nuclear program.

    "We see no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement," the source said Friday.

    On March 6, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles, explaining a day later that the launches were a test of its ability to strike US military facilities located in Japan.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, a truck carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    Situation on Korean Peninsula Reaches 'Explosive Stage' - Pyongyang
    On March 8, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to the threat from North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

    The UN Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to make Pyongyang halt its nuclear and missile activities.

    North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.

     

    Related:

    Situation on Korean Peninsula Worsening Amid THAAD Deployment - Moscow
    Pyongyang Blasts US B1-B Nuke Bombers Taking Part in South Korea War Games
    US Sends Attack Drones to South Korea Ahead of Simulated Invasion of North
    South Korea, US Military Chiefs Talk Possible North's Provocations in April
    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Lickie Weeks
      Coca Cola with the Yellow Caps contains:
      Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Caramel Color,
      Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors, Caffeine.

      Coca Cola with the Red Caps contains:
      Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup,
      Caramel Color, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors,
      Caffeine.

      If North Korea were to use Sucrose instead of High Fructose
      Corn Syrup in their Coca Cola Bottling Plants, they would be
      much more popular, with the tourists who visit there.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok